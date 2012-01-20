Jan 20 India sold 140 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) of bonds on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India set cut off price of 98.35 rupees, yielding 8.1698 percent on 7.83 percent bonds maturing in 2018.

The coupon was lower than the forecast of 8.1750 percent in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

The cut-off price for 8.79 percent 2021 bonds was 104.28 rupees, yielding 8.1441 percent, the RBI said, lower than the forecast of 8.1631 percent.

For the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the cut-off price was 103.59 rupees, yielding 8.4958 percent, marginally lower than the poll forecast of 8.4994 percent. ($1= 50.4 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)