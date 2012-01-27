Jan 27 India sold 130 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) of bonds on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India set cut off price of 98.96 rupees, yielding 8.3705 percent on 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020.

The coupon was higher than the forecast of 8.3284 percent in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

Primary dealers had to buy 7.75 billion rupees of the 2020 bonds.

The cut-off price for 9.15 percent 2024 bonds was 105.36 rupees, yielding 8.4533 percent, the RBI said, lower than the forecast of 8.4733 percent.

For the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the cut-off price was 102.84 rupees, yielding 8.6595 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.6616 percent. ($1= 49.3 rupees)