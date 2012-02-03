Feb 3 India sold 130 billion rupees ($2.64 billion) of bonds on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India set a cut off price of 98.29 rupees, yielding 8.1842 percent on 7.83 percent bonds maturing in 2018.

The coupon was higher than the forecast of 8.1800 percent in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

The cut-off price for 8.79 percent 2021 bonds was 104.20 rupees, yielding 8.1542 percent, the RBI said, higher than the forecast of 8.1016 percent.

For the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the cut-off price was 103 rupees, yielding 8.5488 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.4901 percent. ($1 = 49.1550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)