Feb 3 India sold 120 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) of bonds on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India set a cut off price of 99.47 rupees, yielding 8.2807 percent on 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020.

The coupon was lower than the forecast of 8.2859 percent in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

The cut-off price for 9.15 percent 2024 bonds was 106.41 rupees, yielding 8.3219 percent, the RBI said, lower than the forecast of 8.3391 percent.

For the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the cut-off price was 103.22 rupees, yielding 8.6187 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.5855 percent. ($1 = 49.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)