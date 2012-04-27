April 27 India sold 160 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, and set a cut-off price of 101.00 rupees, yielding 8.6332 percent on the 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, the central bank said, lower than 8.6830 percent indicated in a Reuters poll.

The cut-off price for 8.24 percent 2018 bonds was 98.16 rupees, yielding 8.6398 percent, the Reserve Bank of India said, lower than the poll forecast of 8.6530 percent.

For the 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, the cut-off price was 95.45 rupees, yielding 8.8242 percent, compared with 8.8678 percent in the poll.

The cut-off price for 8.33 percent 2036 bonds was 93.82 rupees, yielding 8.9583 percent, higher than 8.8858 percent in the poll. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)