MUMBAI Jan 24 Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty said there were no concerns on Indian banks' bad loans currently.

The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio, the share of deposits banks hold with the central bank, by 50 basis points to 5.50 percent on Tuesday to ease tight liquidity, signalling a policy shift towards reviving growth after nearly two years of fighting inflation. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)