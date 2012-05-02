MUMBAI Indian banks' loans and deposits shrunk in April as corporates repaid their short-term borrowings, while deposits taken by banks to shore up their quarter-end balance sheets matured reflecting the extent of window-dressing by banks.

"Normally, banks try to make their balance sheet stronger before March 31, and meet their targets, and so there is a spurt in short-term deposits and advances," said a senior official at a state-run bank, who did not want to be named.

Moreover, demand for credit from large companies was slow at the beginning of the new fiscal year, the official added.

While loans fell 1.6 percent to 46,176.81 billion rupees, deposits declined by 1 percent to 60,325.70 billion rupees during the two weeks to April 20, the RBI said in a statement.

On a year-on-year basis, however, deposits grew 13.3 percent, while advances were up 17.6 percent.

In its annual monetary policy statement, the RBI has projected credit growth of 17 percent and deposit growth of 16 percent for the fiscal year 2012/13 that began on April 1.

