MUMBAI Indian banks' deposits grew 3.2 percent in the two weeks to April 6, while advances grew at a slower 1.8 percent, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.

As of April 6, banks' deposits stood at 60.95 trillion rupees, while credit was 46.94 trillion rupees, the central bank said in a statement.

On a year-on-year basis, deposits grew at 14.3 percent and credit at 18.7 percent.

