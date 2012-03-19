MUMBAI, March 19 All regional offices of the Reserve Bank of India and branches of agency banks will extend banking hours on March 30 and 31 to facilitate receipt of government revenue even at late hours, the central bank said on Monday.

The RBI will communicate details of a special clearing on March 31 to the banks separately, the RBI said.

