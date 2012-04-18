MUMBAI, April 18 Indian banks' deposits grew 3.2 percent in the two weeks to April 6, while advances grew at a slower 1.8 percent, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.

As of April 6, banks' deposits stood at 60.95 trillion rupees ($1.18 trillion), while credit was 46.94 trillion rupees, the central bank said in a statement.

On a year-on-year basis, deposits grew at 14.3 percent and credit at 18.7 percent.

($1=51.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)