RBI sets minimum underwriting commitment for 120 billion rupees bond sale on Feb. 10 * Sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 8.19 percent, 2020 bonds * Sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.43 billion rupees for 9.15 percent, 2024 bonds * Sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 8.97 percent, 2030 bonds * For more details of the bond auction, see