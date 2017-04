Jan 10 The Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off price for 7.28 percent 2019 bond at 93.37 rupees, yield at 8.8502 percent * RBI sets cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2023 bond at 100.36 rupees, yield at 8.7719 percent * Cut-off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bond at 92.99 rupees, yield at 9.1088 percent, says RBI * RBI sets cut-off price for 9.23 percent 2043 bond at 100.81 rupees, yield at 9.1494 percent * For details of the poll click (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)