The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is pictured outside its head office in Mumbai July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India has reduced the bidding time for competitive bids for government debt auctions, effective April 13, to improve the efficiency of the auction process.

The RBI cut bidding time by 30 minutes for competitive bids, and it will now be between 10:30 a.m (0500 GMT) and 12:00 p.m. (0630 GMT).

Timing for non-competitive bidding remains unchanged. It will remain between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., the central bank said in a statement.

The timings will be applicable for primary auctions of all government securities including dated securities, treasury bills, cash management bills, state development loans and underwriting auctions, it said.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)