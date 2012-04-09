MUMBAI, April 9 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) of government bond on April 13, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

New Delhi will sell 70 billion rupees of the 8.79 percent 2021 and 40 billion rupees of the 8.24 percent 2018 percent bonds.

The government will also sell 20 billion rupees each of the 8.28 percent 2027 and 8.33 percent 2036 bonds.

($1=51.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)