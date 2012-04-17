MUMBAI, April 17 The Reserve Bank of India will buy bonds in the open market or discreetly on the trading platform to keep liquidity within its targeted levels, H.R. Khan, a deputy governor said on Tuesday.

"Whether it is OMO in an announced manner or OMO through NDS-OM, basically the way is to look at the liquidity target," he said at a post-policy media conference.

The RBI aims to keep liquidity in a band of plus or minus one percent of deposits.

Earlier in the day, the RBI cut its key repo rate by a surprise 50 basis points. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)