* RBI says receives 172 bids for 71.88 bln rupees at 2027 bond auction * Accepts 65 bids for 19.9 bln rupees at 2027 bond auction * Partial allotment of 72.65 pct on 6 bids at 2027 bond auction * Accepts all 8 non-competitive bids for 104.6 mln rupees at 2027 bond auction * For more details of the auction, see