MUMBAI May 4 * RBI says receives 145 bids for 83.78 billion rupees * Accepts 75 bids for 39.89 billion rupees * Says partial allotment of 69.98 percent on six bids * Says accepts all five non-competitive bids for 105.5 million rupees * For more details, click on: (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)