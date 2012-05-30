* RBI sets minimum underwriting commitment of 960 mln rupees for 2020 bonds * Minimum underwriting commitment of 1.67 bln rupees for 2024 bonds * Minimum underwriting commitment of 480 mln rupees for 2032 bonds * Minimum underwriting commitment of 480 mln rupees for 2041 bonds * For details of the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)