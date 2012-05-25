India cbank says receives 127 bids for 48.56 bln rupees at 2027 bond auction * Accepts 56 bids for 19.9 bln rupees at 2027 bond auction * Partial allotment of 51.52 pct on 1 bid at 2027 bond auction * Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 103.9 mln rupees at 2027 bond auction * For more details on the auction, see