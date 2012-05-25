Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
India cbank says receives 127 bids for 48.56 bln rupees at 2027 bond auction * Accepts 56 bids for 19.9 bln rupees at 2027 bond auction * Partial allotment of 51.52 pct on 1 bid at 2027 bond auction * Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 103.9 mln rupees at 2027 bond auction * For more details on the auction, see
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties