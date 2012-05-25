India cbank says receives 127 bids for 85.34 bln rupees at 2036 bond auction * Accepts 35 bids for 29.96 bln rupees at 2036 bond auction * Partial allotment of 26.12 pct on 3 bids at 2036 bond auction * Accepts all 3 non-competitive bids for 44.84 mln rupees at 2036 bond auction * For more details on the auction, see