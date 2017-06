* RBI says receives 110 bids for 75.62 billion rupees ($1.35 billion) at 2020 bond auction * RBI says accepts 76 bids for 39.92 billion rupees * RBI says partial allotment of 37.40 percent on 2 bids * RBI says accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 76.2 million rupees * For more details on the auction, see ($1 = 56.1575 Indian rupees)