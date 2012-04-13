MUMBAI, April 13 The Reserve Bank of India bought government bonds from the secondary market last week in addition to purchases through its open market operation (OMO), a move dealers said helped spur demand for debt and keep yields under check.

The RBI bought a total of 63.6 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) worth of bonds in the week ended April 6, implying that it purchased around 18 billion rupees worth of bonds from the secondary market after excluding the 45.3 billion rupees via OMO on March 30.

"In an OMO, banks try to suppress the yields and sell at a higher price," said Mohan Shenoi, president of group treasury and global markets at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

"But if the RBI buys outside the auction, this problem does not occur because the central bank's participation is not seen."

The RBI has been maintaining it does not buy debt to influence yields or the borrowing cost of the government, but only to infuse liquidity in the market.

However, if bond yields rise sharply, purchasing bonds through the anonymous electronic platform helps in calming sentiment without sending a price signal, traders said.

Concerns of heavy weekly debt supply amid an acute cash crunch had pushed up the 10-year benchmark bond yield to over a four-month high of 8.76 percent last week and also led to a disappointing start to the government's borrowing programme in 2012/13.

Primary dealers had to come to the rescue by underwriting 11.95 billion rupees of the 180-billion-rupee federal debt sale last week, prompting the central bank to come and buy debt to prevent a sharp rise in yields.

"The way the 'others' segment was buying, it was quite evident to us that RBI was in the market. Our view is vindicated from today's data," said a foreign bank dealer.

The 'others' segment under the data published by the central bank's settlement platform--Clearing Corp of India--showed a net buying of 20.69 billion rupees on April 3.

The RBI's debt buy in the secondary market comes under this category, though it may include other buyers.

India is faced with a huge government borrowing, with New Delhi having set a gross market borrowing of 5.7 trillion rupees for 2012/13, higher than an expected 5.3 trillion rupees. ($1 = 51.4750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)