MUMBAI Jan 10 * India's central bank says receives 240 bids for 178.91 billion rupees at 2023 bond auction

* RBI says accepts 99 bids for 69.89 billion rupees at 2023 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 81.48 percent on 7 bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI says accepts all 8 non-competitive bids for 109.6 million rupees at 2023 bond auction

* For more details on the auction results (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)