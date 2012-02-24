Feb 24 The Reserve Bank of India said it bought a net 5.4 billion rupees ($110.4 million) in the week to Feb. 17, compared with a net 96.8 billion rupees a week ago.

The RBI bought a total 7.2 billion rupees of bonds in the Feb. 17 week and sold 1.8 billion rupees worth debt.

In the week to Feb. 10, the RBI bought 96.8 billion rupees of bonds but did not sell any.

($1= 48.9 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)