March 9 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it bought a net 122.2 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of bonds in the week to March 2 compared with a net 99.3 billion rupees a week earlier.

The central bank bought a total 123.2 billion rupees of bonds in the week ended March 2 and sold 1 billion rupees worth.

In the week to Feb. 24, the RBI bought 100.4 billion rupees of bonds and sold 100 million rupees worth.

($1= 49.9 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)