US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
March 9 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it bought a net 122.2 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of bonds in the week to March 2 compared with a net 99.3 billion rupees a week earlier.
The central bank bought a total 123.2 billion rupees of bonds in the week ended March 2 and sold 1 billion rupees worth.
In the week to Feb. 24, the RBI bought 100.4 billion rupees of bonds and sold 100 million rupees worth.
($1= 49.9 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.