US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
March 30 The Reserve Bank of India said it bought a net 100 million rupees of government bonds in the secondary market in week to March 23 compared with a net 116.3 billion rupees a week ago.
The RBI bought a total 3.5 billion rupees of bonds in March 23 week and sold 3.4 billion rupees worth of debt.
In the week to March 16, the RBI bought 116.3 billion rupees of bonds and did not sell any bonds.
($1= 51 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.