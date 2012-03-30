March 30 The Reserve Bank of India said it bought a net 100 million rupees of government bonds in the secondary market in week to March 23 compared with a net 116.3 billion rupees a week ago.

The RBI bought a total 3.5 billion rupees of bonds in March 23 week and sold 3.4 billion rupees worth of debt.

In the week to March 16, the RBI bought 116.3 billion rupees of bonds and did not sell any bonds.

