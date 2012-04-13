April 13 The Reserve Bank of India said it bought a net 63.6 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to April 6, compared with a net 4.9 billion rupees a week ago.

The RBI bought a total 63.6 billion rupees of bonds in April 6 week and did not sell any debt.

In the week to March 30, the RBI bought 6.7 billion rupees of bonds and sold 1.8 billion rupees worth of debt.

