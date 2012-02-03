Feb 3 The Reserve Bank of India said it bought 105.5 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) of bonds in the week to Jan. 27 and sold 200 million rupees worth.

In the week to Jan. 20, the RBI bought 130.9 billion rupees of bonds and sold 200 million rupees worth.

($1= 48.69 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)