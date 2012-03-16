March 16 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it bought a net 112.5 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) of bonds in the week to March 9 compared with a net 122.2 billion rupees a week earlier.

The central bank bought a total 115.9 billion rupees of bonds in the week ended March 9 and sold 3.4 billion rupees worth bonds.

In the week to March 2, the RBI bought 123.2 billion rupees of bonds and sold 1 billion rupees worth. ($1 = 50.3850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)