March 23 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it bought a net 116.3 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of bonds in the week to March 16, compared with a net 112.5 billion rupees a week earlier.

The central bank did not sell any debt in the week ended March 16.

In the week to March 9, the RBI bought 115.9 billion rupees of bonds and sold 3.4 billion rupees worth bonds.

