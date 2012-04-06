April 6 The Reserve Bank of India said it bought a net 4.9 billion rupees ($95.97 million) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to March 30 compared with a net 100 million rupees a week ago.

The RBI bought a total 6.7 billion rupees of bonds in March 30 week and sold 1.8 billion rupees worth of debt.

In the week to March 23, the RBI bought 3.5 billion rupees of bonds and sold 3.4 billion rupees worth of debt.

($1= 51.06 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)