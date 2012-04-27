US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
April 27 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net 20.8 billion rupees ($396.2 million) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to April 20, compared with 31.1 billion rupees a week ago, the central bank said on Friday.
The RBI bought a total of 22.6 billion rupees of bonds in April 20 week and sold 1.8 billion rupees of debt.
($1= 52.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)