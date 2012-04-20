April 20 The Reserve Bank of India continued
with its debt purchases from the anonymous electronic trading
platform for the second straight week, central bank data showed.
The RBI bought a net 31.1 billion rupees ($596.9 million) of
government bonds in the secondary market in the week to April
13, compared with a net of 63.6 billion rupees a week ago.
Since the central bank did not conduct any bond purchases
through open market operations (OMO) in the April 13 week, the
entire amount was bought on the anonymous trading platform.
In the April 6 week, it had bought around 18 billion rupees
of debt from the trading platform, while it had purchased 45.3
billion via OMO.
The RBI assured after its policy earlier this week, it will
buy bonds either in the open market or discreetly on the trading
platform to keep cash conditions within its targeted levels of
around 600 billion rupees.
The RBI bought a total 32.2 billion rupees of bonds in April
13 week and sold 1.1 billion rupees of debt.
($1= 52.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul)