May 4 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net 11.5 billion rupees ($214.95 million) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to April 27, compared with 20.8 billion rupees a week ago, the central bank said on Friday.

The RBI bought a total of 14.1 billion rupees of bonds in April 27 week and sold 2.6 billion rupees of debt.

($1= 53.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)