May 18 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net 41.6 billion rupees ($764.7 million) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to May 11, compared with 16 billion rupees a week ago, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The RBI bought a total of 43.2 billion rupees of bonds in May 11, week and sold 1.6 billion rupees of debt.

($1= 54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)