BRIEF-Pidilite Industries says Pidilite USA enters into agreement with Niteo Products LLC
* Pidilite USA (PUSA) entered into agreement with Niteo Products LLC, USA for sale of business of cyclo division of pusa
May 18 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net 41.6 billion rupees ($764.7 million) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to May 11, compared with 16 billion rupees a week ago, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.
The RBI bought a total of 43.2 billion rupees of bonds in May 11, week and sold 1.6 billion rupees of debt.
($1= 54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Pidilite USA (PUSA) entered into agreement with Niteo Products LLC, USA for sale of business of cyclo division of pusa
BANGKOK, June 8 Prices of Thai rice hit their highest in nearly four years while those of the Vietnamese grain rose to their strongest in more than two years on strong demand from key importing countries, traders said on Thursday.