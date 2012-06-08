MUMBAI, June 8 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net 123 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to June 1, compared with 128.7 billion rupees a week earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The RBI bought a total of 123.1 billion rupees of bonds in June 1 week and sold 100 million rupees of debt. ($1= 55.6 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)