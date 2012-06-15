MUMBAI, June 15 The Reserve Bank of India bought 6.8 billion rupees ($122 million) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to June 8, compared with a net of 123 billion rupees a week earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The RBI did not sell any debt in the June 8 week. ($1= 55.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)