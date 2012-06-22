MUMBAI, June 22 The Reserve Bank of India bought 112.1 billion rupees ($1.96 billion) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to June 15, compared with a net of 6.8 billion rupees a week earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Friday. The RBI did not sell any debt in the June 15 week. ($1= 57.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)