MUMBAI, June 29 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net 100 million rupees ($1.8 million) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to June 22, compared with 112.1 billion rupees a week earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Friday. The RBI sold debt worth 2.1 billion rupees in the June 22 week. ($1= 55.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)