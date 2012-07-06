MUMBAI, July 6 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net 115 billion rupees ($2.07 billion) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to June 29, compared with 100 million rupees a week earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Friday. The central bank bought a total of 115.6 billion rupees of bonds in the June 29 week, while it sold debt worth 600 million rupees. ($1= 55.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)