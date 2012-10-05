MUMBAI Oct 5 The Reserve Bank of India bought 2.7 billion rupees ($52 million) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to Sept. 28, compared with 3.8 billion rupees a week earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The central bank also sold 2.7 billion rupees of bonds in the week to Sept. 28 compared with 3.7 billion rupees a week earlier. ($1 = 51.9 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)