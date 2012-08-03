MUMBAI, Aug 3 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net of 3.3 billion rupees ($59.1 million) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to July 27, compared with a net of 3.5 billion rupees a week earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Friday. The central bank bought 3.6 billion rupees of bonds in the week to July 27, while it sold debt worth 300 million rupees. ($1= 55.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)