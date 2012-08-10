MUMBAI, Aug 10 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net of 2.1 billion Indian rupees ($37.97 million) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to Aug. 3, compared with a net of 3.3 billion rupees a week earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Friday. The central bank bought 4.5 billion rupees of bonds in the week to Aug. 3, while it sold debt worth 2.4 billion rupees. ($1= 55.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)