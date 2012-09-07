US STOCKS-Caution sets in on Wall St ahead of UK vote, ECB, Comey testimony
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
MUMBAI, Sept 7 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net of 3.2 billion rupees ($57.8 million) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to Aug. 31, compared with a net 800 million rupees a week earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.
The central bank bought 4.9 billion rupees of bonds in the week to Aug. 31, while it sold debt worth 1.7 billion rupees.
($1 = 55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Kansai Paint Co Ltd plans to invest as much as 9 billion yen ($82.3 million) to build two factories in India - Nikkei