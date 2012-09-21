MUMBAI, Sept 21 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net 200 million rupees ($3.7 million) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to Sept. 14, lower than a net 800 million rupees a week earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The central bank bought 1.3 billion rupees of bonds in the week to Sept. 14, while it sold debt worth 1.1 billion rupees.

($1 = 53.5 rupees)