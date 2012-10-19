MUMBAI Oct 19 The Reserve Bank of India bought 4.1 billion rupees ($76.2 million) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to Oct. 12, compared with 200 million rupees a week earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

The central bank sold 4 billion rupees of bonds in the week to Oct. 12 compared with 200 million rupees a week earlier. ($1 = 53.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)