MUMBAI Nov 23 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it purchased a net 100 million rupees of debt in the week to Nov. 16.

The central bank sold 1 billion rupees ($17.99 million) of bonds and bought 1.1 billion rupees of debt, it said in a release.

The RBI had sold a total of 700 million rupees of bonds in the week to Nov. 9 and bought the same amount of debt.

($1= 55.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)