MUMBAI Oct 26 The Reserve Bank of India bought 6.3 billion rupees ($117.37 million) of government bonds in the secondary market in the week to Oct. 19, compared with 4.1 billion rupees a week earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

The central bank sold 6.3 billion rupees of bonds in the week to Oct. 19 compared with 4 billion rupees a week earlier. ($1 = 53.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)