Mumbai Nov 2 The Reserve Bank of India said it sold a net 100 million rupees ($1.86 billion) in week to Oct. 26.

The RBI sold a total of 5.6 billion rupees of bonds in Oct. 26 week and bought 5.5 billion rupees worth debt.

In the week to Oct. 19, the RBI bought 6.3 billion rupees of bonds and also sold 6.3 billion rupees worth.

($1= 53 . 8 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)