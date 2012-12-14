MUMBAI Dec 14 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it purchased a net 116.4 billion Indian rupees ($2.14 billion) of debt in the week to Dec. 7.

The central bank bought 116.6 billion rupees of bonds and sold 200 million rupees of debt, it said in a release.

The RBI had sold and bought 500 million rupees of bonds each in the week to Nov. 30.

($1= 54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)